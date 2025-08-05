Sports
Cody Rhodes Crowned Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam Night 2
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena during SummerSlam Night 2 on August 3, 2025, in a dramatic street fight that showcased fierce competition and high stakes.
The match, held at MetLife Stadium, culminated with Rhodes putting Cena through a table with a stunning Cody Cutter, lifting the championship title after a heated battle.
Post-match, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return, attacking Cena with an F-5, leaving the veteran champion lying on the mat. Lesnar’s reappearance adds another intriguing layer to the ongoing drama in WWE.
The night kicked off with Naomi successfully defending her Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. Naomi captured victory after a swift roll-up that caught Ripley off guard, maintaining her hold on the title.
In another significant match, Solo Sikoa defended the United States Championship in a steel cage against Jacob Fatu. The match proved intense, with Sikoa escaping the cage after a chaotic encounter that showcased the rivalry between the two.
Becky Lynch retained her Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a no-disqualification match against Lyra Valkyria, after a miscommunication with Bayley led to Valkyria taking a significant hit, allowing Lynch to secure the win.
In an exciting Tag Team Championship match, The Wyatt Sicks triumphed, overcoming five other teams in a tables, ladders, and chairs match, solidifying their dominance in the tag division.
The weekend drew a crowd of 60,561 on Night 2 alone, totaling 113,722 across both nights, setting a new attendance record for SummerSlam.
WWE’s unique two-night format enabled a diverse card with 12 matches and thrilling moments, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.
