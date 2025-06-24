Sports
Cody Rhodes Defeats Jey Uso to Reach King of the Ring Finals
Columbus, Ohio — Cody Rhodes triumphed over Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament on Monday night at the Nationwide Arena. This victory sets up a showdown with Randy Orton at Night of Champions, with a chance for a world title at SummerSlam on the line.
Rhodes and Uso, both former world champions and friends, delivered an electrifying main event filled with remarkable wrestling moves and storytelling. Highlights included Uso executing a Cross Rhodes and Rhodes countering with a super Cody Cutter from the top rope.
The match concluded when Uso, who had just landed a pair of super kicks followed by a spear, was poised for an Uso Splash. However, Rhodes dodged the attack, climbed the ropes, and delivered another super Cody Cutter before hitting a final Cross Rhodes for the pin.
CBS Sports provided live updates throughout the night, detailing the action leading to the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.
Cody’s path to the finals included wins over Shinsuke Nakamura, Damien Priest, and Andrade last week, while Jey Uso overcame Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus.
In women’s competition, Jade Cargill also advanced to the finals by defeating Roxanne Perez, setting her up for a match against Asuka.
Other notable events from the night included Becky Lynch retaining her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley by disqualification, following interference from Lyra Valkyria who inadvertently cost Bayley the match.
Michael Cole announced that LA Knight would be out of action indefinitely due to an attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Seth Rollins opened the show to mixed reactions from fans, asserting that those pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship are merely racing for second place.
In the closing moments, Rhodes and Uso shared a moment of respect, embracing as they celebrated the match, capping off a thrilling night of wrestling action.
Recent Posts
- Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return
- Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production
- Lyon Relegated to Second Division Amid Financial Crisis
- Alan Hamel Spotted with Joanna Cassidy, Sparks Romance Rumors
- Extreme Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area, Breaks Temperature Records
- Zdeno Chara Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025 Class
- Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes San Fernando Valley
- Residents Brace for Possible Major Earthquake in California
- Severe Michigan Heat Wave Nearing End as Storms Approaching