Cody Rhodes Defeats Jey Uso to Reach King of the Ring Finals

Columbus, Ohio — Cody Rhodes triumphed over Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament on Monday night at the Nationwide Arena. This victory sets up a showdown with Randy Orton at Night of Champions, with a chance for a world title at SummerSlam on the line.

Rhodes and Uso, both former world champions and friends, delivered an electrifying main event filled with remarkable wrestling moves and storytelling. Highlights included Uso executing a Cross Rhodes and Rhodes countering with a super Cody Cutter from the top rope.

The match concluded when Uso, who had just landed a pair of super kicks followed by a spear, was poised for an Uso Splash. However, Rhodes dodged the attack, climbed the ropes, and delivered another super Cody Cutter before hitting a final Cross Rhodes for the pin.

CBS Sports provided live updates throughout the night, detailing the action leading to the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Cody’s path to the finals included wins over Shinsuke Nakamura, Damien Priest, and Andrade last week, while Jey Uso overcame Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus.

In women’s competition, Jade Cargill also advanced to the finals by defeating Roxanne Perez, setting her up for a match against Asuka.

Other notable events from the night included Becky Lynch retaining her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley by disqualification, following interference from Lyra Valkyria who inadvertently cost Bayley the match.

Michael Cole announced that LA Knight would be out of action indefinitely due to an attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Seth Rollins opened the show to mixed reactions from fans, asserting that those pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship are merely racing for second place.

In the closing moments, Rhodes and Uso shared a moment of respect, embracing as they celebrated the match, capping off a thrilling night of wrestling action.