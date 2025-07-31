Cody Rhodes Discusses Disrespect Over AEW Departure in Podcast Interview

Los Angeles, CA — Cody Rhodes opened up about his controversial exit from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a recent interview on The Ringer podcast. Rhodes, who co-founded the company, expressed feeling “disrespected” by a promotion he helped build alongside his colleagues, The Elite.

In the episode, Rhodes recalled the personal nature of his departure from AEW in early 2022. He drew a sharp distinction between corporate decisions at WWE and what he perceived as personal betrayal at AEW. “If I ever felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing,” he said. “That’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. Feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… I wouldn’t stand for it.”

Rhodes, who left AEW with his wife Brandi, emphasized his philosophy that “the greatest revenge on Earth is success.” He stated, “I did way more here than you think, and you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.”

He acknowledged the complicated feelings he had towards former colleagues Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, saying there is “clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love.”

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has captured the Undisputed WWE Championship and headlined multiple WrestleMania events. His success in WWE seems to validate his decision to leave AEW.