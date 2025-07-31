Sports
Cody Rhodes Discusses Disrespect Over AEW Departure in Podcast Interview
Los Angeles, CA — Cody Rhodes opened up about his controversial exit from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a recent interview on The Ringer podcast. Rhodes, who co-founded the company, expressed feeling “disrespected” by a promotion he helped build alongside his colleagues, The Elite.
In the episode, Rhodes recalled the personal nature of his departure from AEW in early 2022. He drew a sharp distinction between corporate decisions at WWE and what he perceived as personal betrayal at AEW. “If I ever felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing,” he said. “That’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. Feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… I wouldn’t stand for it.”
Rhodes, who left AEW with his wife Brandi, emphasized his philosophy that “the greatest revenge on Earth is success.” He stated, “I did way more here than you think, and you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.”
He acknowledged the complicated feelings he had towards former colleagues Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, saying there is “clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love.”
Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has captured the Undisputed WWE Championship and headlined multiple WrestleMania events. His success in WWE seems to validate his decision to leave AEW.
Recent Posts
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear
- Fans Anticipate Record-Breaking Two-Night SummerSlam Event