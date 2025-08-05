Cody Rhodes Reclaims WWE Title as Brock Lesnar Returns at SummerSlam

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena in a dramatic street fight at SummerSlam Night 2 on Aug. 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium.

The match saw both wrestlers endure grueling blows, culminating in Rhodes executing a Cody Cutter off the top rope through a table, sealing Cena’s fate. This victory comes after a heated rivalry that saw Cena previously claim the title with interference from Travis Scott.

Post-match, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE, delivering an F-5 to Cena as the crowd reacted with stunned silence, solidifying the event’s intensity.

The night included other title matches, with Naomi successfully defending her Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. In a fiercely contested match, Naomi countered a potential defeat, ultimately pinning Ripley.

Solo Sikoa retained the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a steel cage match, overcoming a challenging battle as Fatu’s allies attempted to intervene.

Becky Lynch also held onto her title, defeating Lyra Valkyria in a no-disqualification match that showcased both competitors’ resilience and tenacity.

In a chaotic six-team TLC match, The Wyatt Sicks triumphed, retaining their WWE Tag Team Championships against several formidable opponents, showcasing the high-stakes nature of the tag team division.

With combined attendance from both nights exceeding 113,000, SummerSlam 2025 marked a historic chapter in WWE’s legacy, promising a future filled with rivalries and potential rematches.