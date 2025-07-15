Cody Rhodes Reflects on Boston Moments Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown

BOSTON, Mass. — Cody Rhodes is reminiscing about his unforgettable experience at TD Garden in March 2023 when John Cena introduced him to the crowd on WWE’s flagship show, Raw.

“I love wrestling history, and Boston is rich in wrestling history with everything that transpired at the Boston Garden,” said Rhodes. “My moment in Boston came with John on the ramp two years ago. That was really validating.” Rhodes, known as ‘The American Nightmare,’ has shared a long-standing friendship with Cena.

The first meeting sparked a significant moment when Rhodes leaned in to ask Cena for a match before the superstar retires. This request came to fruition when they faced off in the main event at WrestleMania 41 this past April in Las Vegas, where Cena turned villain, cheating to claim the WWE title from Rhodes.

Since then, Rhodes has kept a security sticker from Allegiant Stadium on his gear as a reminder of that moment, vowing not to remove it until he reclaims the championship. Rhodes is set to headline SummerSlam next month against Cena.

“Whatever edge I had before pales in comparison to the edge I’ve had since leaving WrestleMania,” said Rhodes, who recently defeated Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament finals to earn this title shot. “I’m incredibly competitive with my peers and eager to prove myself to everyone who believes in me.”

Cena’s recent victory over Orton occurred at WWE’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia, amid geopolitical tensions. Despite the situation, WWE continued its planned trip to the region.

“That is a responsibility to our fan base,” Rhodes stated. “Our business is to go where the show goes, bringing people together.”

Rhodes also recalled a memorable incident from a SmackDown anniversary show in 2009, where confetti dropped on The Undertaker during his pose. “I’ll never forget his reaction,” said Rhodes. “Let’s just say Taker wasn’t happy about it.”

As WWE evolves, Rhodes believes the organization is on the brink of a golden era. “We’re all hell-bent on making this WWE run stronger than any era in existence,” Rhodes said.

With SummerSlam approaching, Rhodes plans to face Cena again. “John Cena is the greatest champion in wrestling history,” he said. “You have to beat him to grab that torch.”