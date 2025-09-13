Sports
Cody Rhodes Returns as Brock Lesnar Dominates R-Truth on SmackDown
Norfolk, Virginia – WWE SmackDown delivered an action-packed night on September 12, 2025, featuring the return of Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and an intense challenge to Drew McIntyre ahead of Wrestlepalooza.
The show kicked off with Brock Lesnar addressing his ongoing pursuit of John Cena, warning him of the impending violence at Wrestlepalooza. R-Truth interrupted, claiming to defend Cena, but was swiftly taken down by Lesnar’s powerful F-5.
As the night progressed, Sami Zayn defended his United States Championship in an open challenge against Rey Fenix. The two wrestlers demonstrated high-flying moves and athleticism, but Zayn managed to retain his title through a competitive fight.
Next, chaos erupted outside the ring when Giulia attacked B-Fab, escalating a rivalry between the two. Michin intervened to help B-Fab, leading to further intensity as they position themselves for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.
Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill faced off in a highly anticipated rematch for the WWE Women’s Championship. Their fierce contest ended in a no contest after both competitors collided through the barricade, resulting in Nia Jax attacking both women.
The main event featured Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre, solidifying their heated rivalry. McIntyre secured victory with a Claymore kick after Orton’s missed Punt Kick. In a surprise turn, Cody Rhodes returned to challenge McIntyre for Wrestlepalooza, setting the stage for an exciting title clash.
