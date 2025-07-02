Cody Rhodes in Talks to Play Guile in New Street Fighter Movie

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cody Rhodes is reportedly in discussions to portray Guile in the upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter, according to sources from Nexus Point News. The character of Guile, first introduced in Street Fighter II in 1991, is a military colonel known for his distinctive flat-top hairstyle, the Sonic Boom attack, and his role as a determined avenger against M. Bison.

Guile, a fan favorite, has previously been portrayed by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 Street Fighter movie. As he navigates his dangerous mission, Guile also seeks to maintain a balance between his military duties and family life, emphasizing his responsibility as a family man.

Rhodes gained fame through his wrestling career, which began in 2006. He has wrestled for WWE and co-founded the wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Beyond wrestling, Rhodes has pursued acting, making his debut in Syfy’s Warehouse 13 and later appearing in the CW series Arrow as drug dealer Derek Sampson. Upcoming projects include a role in the reboot of The Naked Gun.

Street Fighter is being produced by Legendary Pictures in collaboration with Capcom and will be distributed by Sony Pictures. It is directed by Kitao Sakurai, with the screenplay written by Dalan Musson. The cast is impressive, featuring Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Roman Reigns as Akuma, 50 Cent as Balrog, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and Orville Peck as Vega. David Dastmalchian is set to take on the role of the main antagonist, M. Bison.

Rhodes’ potential casting comes as the Street Fighter film gears up for production. While there is no finalized release date, Legendary Pictures remains optimistic about the project. A representative for the studio declined to comment on the casting rumor.