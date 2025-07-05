Cody Rhodes in Talks to Portray Guile in Upcoming Street Fighter Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cody Rhodes is reportedly in talks to portray Guile in the upcoming film adaptation of the iconic video game series, Street Fighter. According to sources, the project is being developed by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Sony Pictures.

The casting news comes as Legendary Pictures seeks to revive the popular franchise, which has a long history in both gaming and film. Rhodes’ role as Guile marks a significant step into Hollywood for the wrestling superstar, who has established himself as a prominent figure in WWE.

Guile, known for his military background, signature flat-top hairstyle, and the powerful “Sonic Boom” move, is a beloved character from the Street Fighter universe. The character was first brought to life by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 live-action adaptation.

Rhodes would join an impressive cast, which includes David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog. The film had previously faced delays and was pulled from its initial March 2026 release date due to ongoing production changes, including a shift in directorial teams.

As the film evolves, fans are eager to see how Rhodes will bring Guile to life for a new generation. Rhodes has not yet made any public statements regarding the confirmation of his role.

In addition to his potential movie deal, Rhodes is set to face John Cena in a highly anticipated rematch at SummerSlam, following his victory at the King of the Ring tournament. This rematch is expected to draw significant attention, given their previous interactions at WrestleMania 41.

With the excitement around both his wrestling career and this potential film role, fans of Cody Rhodes and the Street Fighter franchise will certainly be keeping a close eye on developments.