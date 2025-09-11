Coetzee Thrives in Hong Kong Following Career Setbacks

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – After a tumultuous journey in cricket, 36-year-old batsman Reinard Coetzee has rediscovered his passion and purpose with the Hong Kong national team. Once on the brink of quitting the sport after being released by the Lions in South Africa in 2019, Coetzee’s life took a turn when he moved to Hong Kong amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coetzee’s wife Lindy secured a teaching job in Hong Kong, prompting the couple to relocate. Just before their departure, a comment from Lindy’s school principal, a former New Zealand cricketer, encouraged Coetzee to bring his cricket gear. “I thought at best this may be a way to play recreationally,” Coetzee recalls.

Upon arrival, he was met with a city transformed by pandemic measures – shuttered businesses and enforced health protocols made the bustling metropolis nearly unrecognizable. Yet, Coetzee found solace in the outdoor space at the Hong Kong Cricket Club, where he initially sought to maintain fitness and socialize.

As he engaged with the local cricket scene, Coetzee was surprised by its ambition and structure. “That got me dreaming,” he said about the competitive nature of local players and the possibility of representing Hong Kong internationally. After enduring a tough qualification period, he became a key player in the national squad.

Reflecting on his journey, Coetzee highlighted the challenges of playing in Hong Kong, particularly the lack of proper facilities. “In South Africa, you tend to take some things for granted – outdoor nets, fields. In Hong Kong, it makes you appreciate what you had growing up,” he said.

Despite disappointment after failing to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Coetzee remains optimistic. “With the new coach and the vibe we have, we try not to think about that too much.” He appreciates the local cricket culture and the camaraderie among teammates, describing it as feeling like family.

Coetzee’s journey is a testament to resilience. He now travels the world playing cricket, something he never envisioned after a severe injury at 17 nearly ended his athletic career. Settled in Green Pulse Bay, he and his family have embraced their life in Hong Kong, fostering a deep connection with the city’s cricket community.

“We love the city so much,” Coetzee stated. “The cricket crowd is growing, and the talent is unbelievable. I never thought I’d find this in Hong Kong.”