Coeur d’Alene Honors Fallen Fire Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Fallen firefighters Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood returned home on Tuesday morning with a public procession honoring their service. The motorcade, comprising emergency vehicles, departed from the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office at 10 a.m. and traveled along Interstate 90.

As the procession made its way east, it exited at Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene, continuing west before turning onto 4th Street, heading to The English Funeral Chapel. Community members lined the route, showing their support and paying their respects in a safe and respectful manner.

“Our agencies want to thank the community for their overwhelming support during this difficult time,” said a release from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and Kootenai County Fire & Rescue. Morrison and Harwood were both Battalion Chiefs with these departments.

Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, and Battalion Chief John Morrison were pronounced dead after sustaining gunshot wounds while responding to a wildfire on Canfield Mountain on Sunday. Another firefighter, Coeur d’Alene Engineer David Tysdal, was injured and remains in critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attack, with a press conference revealing that a suspect was located near the area. Sheriff Bob Norris confirmed that the two fallen firefighters were ambushed by a gunman and that the community is mourning their loss.

In a display of unity, approximately 300 first responders and community members honored their fallen heroes, waving flags and saluting as the motorcade passed. “It’s unbelievable … to see this level of support is overwhelming,” Spokane Valley Battalion Chief John Leavell stated.

As the first responders arrived at The English Funeral Chapel, emotions ran high. The sound of bagpipes filled the air while firefighters stood in salute. Family members and friends of the fallen watched solemnly as the coffins were unloaded.

Citizens expressed the importance of community support. Spokane resident Jill Delaney shared her thoughts, emphasizing the closeness of the region, saying, “Spokane to Coeur d’Alene, we’re all in this together, and we’re all mourning.”

Patty Breuchaud, a local resident, expressed hope, stating, “We are praying for firefighters, for law enforcement, for their brothers and sisters. We know God works to the good in all things.”

The tragic incident continues to resonate with the community, and details regarding the upcoming funeral services for Morrison and Harwood are expected soon.