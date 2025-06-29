Coeur d’Alene Tribe Chairman Reflects on Heritage and Education

PLUMMER, Idaho — Chief Allan, the chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, reminisces about his youth as he stands with family outside the tribe’s headquarters. He recalls moments of struggle, like when he could not afford a haircut and had to leave a broken car on the roadside. “We didn’t have much, but it was enough,” he said. Growing up, he learned the importance of perseverance from his grandmother, Geraldine Michael, who was tough yet loving.

Allan absorbed the history of his people, including the hardships faced by tribes as their lands were opened to white homesteaders. This history ignited his drive to succeed. He became the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Eastern Washington University with a degree in political science. Now, as chairman since 2005, he strongly advocates for education among tribal members. “My story has always been education,” he emphasized. “I really push education, not only for ourselves, but for everybody.”

The tribe has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for local students thanks to revenue from the Coeur d’Alene Casino. “Gaming has been good for the tribe,” Allan stated. “It’s pulled people out of poverty. We share in our wealth. That to me is awesome.” His children, 21-year-old Sophia and 18-year-old Chief, are following in his footsteps, both pursuing law degrees at Stanford and Harvard, respectively.

Sophia noted how her father encouraged her and her brother to excel in school. “I always saw him as a bridge,” she said, highlighting his ability to connect with everyone. Chief Allan’s mother, Mary Ann Zachary, faced her own challenges, including a traumatic house fire when she was 9. She pointed out the lack of mental health support available in her youth, stating, “I carried that for many years.”

Despite challenges, Chief Allan avoided falling into negative influences. “I was afraid if I did it just once, that would get me addicted,” he said, crediting a supportive group of friends for keeping him focused. He learned early on that education was his pathway out of the difficulties faced in his community.

“They broke that cycle,” he said of his siblings who have also achieved academic success. Hard work runs deep in their values. “You come to work, you work hard,” he stated. “I believe our duty as tribal members is to always give 100%.” Allan believes in the power of hope, saying he sees good in everything.

As he reflects on his children’s achievements, he expressed amazement at their opportunities. “It’s unreal,” he noted, recognizing how far the tribe has come in just a few generations. Sophia acknowledged the privileges she had that her parents and grandparents did not. “I had every opportunity in the world to explore the things that interested and excited me,” she said.

Mary Ann Zachary expressed pride in her family’s accomplishments, stating, “My mom would be very proud. His dad would be very proud.” She is hopeful that Sophia and Chief will make lasting changes in their communities. Chief Allan encourages young people on the reservation to pursue their dreams, confident that they will receive support from the tribe. “The possibilities are endless,” he concluded. “Whatever they can dream of.”