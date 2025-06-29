Coffee Club Show Highlights Summer Wing Cook-Off and Community Fun

FARGO, N.D. — The Coffee Club Show on WDAY Radio kicked off the weekend with a spicy episode filled with laughs and community spirit on June 27, 2025. Hosts Janae and Ronnie entertained listeners by discussing local events and special guests.

This week, the duo shared details about the Second Annual Heroes Compass Wing Cook-Off, set for Saturday at Swing Barrel Brewing in Moorhead from 3 to 7 PM. The event will feature hot wings, live music, raffles, and special support for Veterans and first responders.

Listeners can expect a mix of nostalgia and community pride as the hosts recalled the legendary Time Capsule of 1975, linking past memories to present events and the importance of community engagement.

Special guest Tim Coon joined the conversation to talk about the mission of Heroes Compass, highlighting their work to support Veterans and first responders. He shared how music and wings can bring people together, creating a magical community experience.

The show is known for its fun banter, which includes discussions on home design trends and lighthearted squirrel moments. This episode promises to be another delightful blend of entertainment and local happenings.

The Coffee Club Show is aired live on AM 970 and FM 93.1 WDAY, helping listeners start their weekend off with good vibes and great conversations.