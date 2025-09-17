Colbert Takes a Jab at Trump After Emmy Win

LOS ANGELES, California — The ongoing feud between Stephen Colbert and former President Donald Trump intensified after Colbert’s show, The Late Show, won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series on Sunday night, September 14, 2025.

Colbert hosted the Emmy-winning show and delivered a memorable monologue upon returning to the air on September 16, 2025. He showed off the golden trophy, joking that they should have been canceled long ago and adding, “I’m sorry. I meant to say welcome to the Emmy Award-winning Late Show.” The laughter from the audience filled the studio as fans celebrated this historic moment.

During his acceptance speech, Colbert acknowledged the hardworking team behind The Late Show. “This award belongs to the 200 hardworking people who make this show, first and foremost, the writers of this show,” Colbert stated. He went on to thank everyone involved in the show, emphasizing the importance of the audience in making the show a success.

As the speech progressed, Colbert couldn’t resist taking a jab at Trump, saying, “Speaking of Emmys, Donald Trump doesn’t have one.” This comment is reflective of Trump’s long-standing complaints about the Emmy Awards, especially regarding his show, The Apprentice, which was nominated twice in 2004 and 2005 but failed to win.

Colbert’s gloating follows Trump’s remark on Truth Social in July, where he expressed satisfaction over Colbert’s show being canceled and called out other late-night hosts. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Emmys were rigged against him during his appearances on social media.

Though he never received an Emmy win himself, Trump’s two nominations for The Apprentice continue to be a sore spot for the former president. In past comments, he referred to the Emmy Awards as a “con game.” Despite these frustrations, Colbert’s triumph at the Emmy Awards serves as a new milestone for his late-night show.