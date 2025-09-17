Entertainment
Colbert Takes a Jab at Trump After Emmy Win
LOS ANGELES, California — The ongoing feud between Stephen Colbert and former President Donald Trump intensified after Colbert’s show, The Late Show, won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series on Sunday night, September 14, 2025.
Colbert hosted the Emmy-winning show and delivered a memorable monologue upon returning to the air on September 16, 2025. He showed off the golden trophy, joking that they should have been canceled long ago and adding, “I’m sorry. I meant to say welcome to the Emmy Award-winning Late Show.” The laughter from the audience filled the studio as fans celebrated this historic moment.
During his acceptance speech, Colbert acknowledged the hardworking team behind The Late Show. “This award belongs to the 200 hardworking people who make this show, first and foremost, the writers of this show,” Colbert stated. He went on to thank everyone involved in the show, emphasizing the importance of the audience in making the show a success.
As the speech progressed, Colbert couldn’t resist taking a jab at Trump, saying, “Speaking of Emmys, Donald Trump doesn’t have one.” This comment is reflective of Trump’s long-standing complaints about the Emmy Awards, especially regarding his show, The Apprentice, which was nominated twice in 2004 and 2005 but failed to win.
Colbert’s gloating follows Trump’s remark on Truth Social in July, where he expressed satisfaction over Colbert’s show being canceled and called out other late-night hosts. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Emmys were rigged against him during his appearances on social media.
Though he never received an Emmy win himself, Trump’s two nominations for The Apprentice continue to be a sore spot for the former president. In past comments, he referred to the Emmy Awards as a “con game.” Despite these frustrations, Colbert’s triumph at the Emmy Awards serves as a new milestone for his late-night show.
Recent Posts
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo
- Lynx Reserves Propel Team to Playoff Victory Over Valkyries
- Phillies and Dodgers Face Off with Division Titles on the Line
- Freddie Freeman Leads Dodgers in Crucial Playoff Push
- Montel Williams Claims Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Assassin Driven by Love, Not Politics
- Eugenio Suárez’s Future With Mariners Uncertain Amid Playoff Chase
- Woody Allen Reflects on Life, Career, and New Novel Amid Controversy