News
Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
PHILADELPHIA – Richard Leidy, 60, has been arrested and charged with murder following the unsolved killing of Guerino “Gino” Marconi, 42. The arrest occurred at Leidy’s home in South Philadelphia on Monday, August 25, according to federal officials.
Law enforcement sources confirmed that Leidy’s charges are directly linked to the 1999 murder of Marconi, who was shot outside his residence on the 2400 block of South 20th Street. On April 10, 1999, Marconi and his girlfriend, Patricia Miley, were attacked; Marconi died the following day from gunshot wounds, while Miley survived despite being shot three times.
During the incident, the assailant used a rifle, approach the couple outside their home. After the shooting, the gunman set fire to the van parked in front of the house and fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
Leidy faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an unlawful firearm, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Following his arrest, he was arraigned but did not enter a plea, with a preliminary hearing set for September 15, which coincidentally marks Leidy’s 61st birthday.
Details regarding what led authorities to Leidy after so many years remain undisclosed. Although he was apprehended a block from the crime scene, it is unclear if he lived at the same address at the time of the murder. At the time of his death, Marconi was known as a low-level associate of the Philadelphia crime family, with connections to organized crime figures.
The Philadelphia Police Department continues to investigate the case, and more information may be revealed as legal proceedings unfold.
