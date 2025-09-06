Cold Front Approaches North Texas, Bringing Storms and Cooler Weather
DALLAS, Texas – A late-summer cold front will move through North Texas tonight, bringing the possibility of storms and cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Kylie Capps provided details on the forecast, which includes high temperatures in the low to mid-90s today, significantly warmer than average highs of 92 degrees.
As the upper-level disturbance approaches this afternoon, there is a 30% chance of storms, particularly north of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area, with wind gusts potentially reaching 50 to 60 mph and small hail expected. Showers and storms could affect local high school football games. Rain is anticipated to linger into early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning conditions will be cool and cloudy with temperatures ranging from the 60s to 70s. A few light storms could occur in the early hours, but showers are likely to taper off for southern counties by the afternoon. Northern areas may remain cloudy with some breaks late in the day. Saturday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s, giving the area a fall-like feel.
Looking ahead to Sunday, the chance of showers will increase, particularly in the west and south of DFW, with forecasted coverage above 40%. Eastern and northern areas will see lower chances closer to 20%. Morning temperatures will be around 60 degrees, rising to the low 80s.
On Monday, temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 80s and a slight chance of light showers. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s and remain elevated through the middle of next week as conditions dry up.
The information in this article is based on reports from the National Weather Service and Meteorologist Evan Andrews.
