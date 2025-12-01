Cold Front Brings Chilly Night and Winds to Local Residents

City, State – Monday evening saw a notable shift in weather conditions as a cold front moved through the area. Winds picked up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph.

As temperatures dropped, many residents immediately noticed the change in the evening atmosphere. A chilly air mass is settling in, with temperatures expected to dip to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

Clear skies are accompanying these low temperatures, adding to the crispness of the evening. This weather pattern is typical for this time of year as seasonal transitions bring fluctuating temperatures and shifting wind directions.

Residents are advised to prepare for a mix of predawn wintry conditions that may change to rain on Tuesday. Monitoring local weather updates will be essential as forecasts continue to evolve.

Stay tuned to El-Balad for the latest updates on weather developments in your area.