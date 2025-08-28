Cold Front Brings Cooler Weather and Rain to Central Texas This Weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — A cold front is set to move into Central Texas this weekend, bringing below-average temperatures and potential storms. As September 1 approaches, residents can expect a significant shift from the typical summer heat.

Much of the U.S. is experiencing milder temperatures, with some areas already dipping into the 60s and 70s as summer winds down. Meteorologists are monitoring a Canadian air mass that is expected to sweep down into Texas, triggering a change in weather.

The cold front will enter Central Texas late Friday into early Saturday, and temperatures will be markedly cooler. Highs are expected to stay in the lower to mid-90s throughout the three-day weekend.

This front also brings about a chance for rain, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. Portions of the Texas Panhandle may see temperatures linger in the 70s or 80s.

The chance for showers and storms will intensify as the front passes through the region. Rainfall is anticipated in Austin and nearby areas, creating potential disruptions for those attending outdoor events or watch parties, such as the Longhorns game against Ohio State on Saturday.

As the weekend continues, Labor Day is expected to see even lower temperatures, with highs in the low 90s and drier conditions than earlier in the weekend.

The weather forecast promises to clarify in the coming days as the cold front continues to move through Texas. Residents are encouraged to prepare for varying conditions during this transition period.