Cold Front Brings Rain and Temperature Drop to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Big weather changes are on the way for Oklahoma this week as a cold front is expected to arrive on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and significant rainfall.

KCO meteorologist Sabrina Bates shared that while the cold front will move in on Monday, its effects will be felt most notably on Tuesday. On Monday morning, temperatures could drop into the upper 50s, especially in northern regions, with rain beginning early.

Rainfall will escalate throughout the day, particularly for areas north of Interstate 40. Bates noted that those in southern Oklahoma may not see as much rain but can still expect milder temperatures. By Monday evening, a brief break in the rain is anticipated before another wave of rain arrives overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for localized flooding, with projections estimating 2 to 4 inches of rain through Tuesday. The Oklahoma City metro area should prepare for high temperatures in the 70s on both Monday and Tuesday, offering a refreshing end to summer heat.

As the week progresses, Bates indicated that additional rain is likely, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, as the cold front continues to push through the region. This week is expected to feel distinctly like fall, with the possibility of cooler weather alleviating the summer heat, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about changing weather conditions and potential flooding risks, especially during peak travel times. Be sure to monitor local forecasts as the situation develops.