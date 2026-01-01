Cold Front Brings Snow and Wind Advisory to Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts – Eric Fisher, a weather reporter, provided an updated forecast on the incoming cold front that will affect the region. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue through the early afternoon as the front pushes eastward, potentially bringing up to half an inch of rain in certain areas.

The warm December temperatures will drop rapidly as cold air follows the front. Fisher noted that snowflakes could begin to fall around midnight. By Tuesday morning, residents will wake up to frigid conditions, with temperatures expected to range from the low to mid-20s. The wind chill will make it feel like single digits across some parts of the state.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the Boston area starting at 7 p.m. Monday and continuing through the day on Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in many locations, while some areas could experience gusts reaching as high as 60 mph, leading to potential power outages.

As the week progresses, temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday. The last day of the year is predicted to be chilly but less windy, with temperatures in the 30s and a few clouds. Those celebrating New Year’s Eve should prepare for temperatures in the 20s around midnight, alongside possible snow showers.

Looking ahead to Friday, a winter storm is expected to coincide with one of the busiest travel days of the year. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has issued a winter weather advisory lasting from Friday through Sunday, advising travelers to allocate extra time for their journeys and to follow weather updates.

By Friday afternoon, over 60 flights at Logan Airport in Boston have already been canceled due to the impending storm. Snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon, particularly affecting Western Massachusetts, where advisories have been issued for Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Berkshire counties.

Springfield could see accumulations of up to 5 inches of snow, while Worcester may receive 3 to 5 inches. Coastal regions, including Boston and Cape Cod, are expected to receive around an inch of snow.

According to Mark Schieldrop from AAA, the combination of heavy road traffic and snowfall could impact safe travel conditions. He suggested that drivers consider postponing their journeys until the weather improves. Additionally, he advised traveling with supplies like jumper cables and warm clothing in case of emergencies.

As New Year’s celebrations approach, forecasters warn of slick roads and emphasize the importance of safe travel during the winter storm.