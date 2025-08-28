Cold Front Set to Bring Showers to Metro Detroit

Detroit, MI – A cold front is expected to bring showers to the Metro Detroit area on Thursday, according to 4Warn Weather.

The evening is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, clouds will thicken, leading to lows around 55 degrees.

On Thursday, the day will start dry, but by late morning and into the afternoon, showers and possibly some thunder will move through parts of the region. Meteorologists expect any storms to dissipate by 8 p.m.

As the cold front moves out, cooler temperatures are anticipated for Friday, with highs dropping into the low 70s. Following this, a long stretch of dry weather is expected throughout the weekend and into the following week.

Labor Day is forecasted to be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

