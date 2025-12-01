Cold Front Triggers Freeze Warnings Across California and Arizona

ANTelope Valley, California — A freeze watch has been issued for parts of California and Arizona as a cold front sweeps through the western United States. This advisory alerts residents to the dangers of sub-freezing temperatures that can harm crops, animals, and plumbing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has specifically targeted the Antelope Valley area in California, known for its tourism at the Mojave Desert‘s tip. The freeze watch is effective until 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, with temperatures potentially dipping as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NWS officials from the Los Angeles/Oxnard office.

In addition to the freeze watch, Southern California is also under multiple wind advisories, particularly in Santa Clarita Valley and Ventura County. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 45 miles per hour, raising concerns for potential power outages and hazards from flying debris.

Further east, Arizona is also bracing for cold temperatures, with a freeze watch in place for northwestern desert cities including Yucca and Kingman, as reported by the NWS.

This cold spell follows a trend of severe winter weather impacting large areas of the U.S., affecting both air and road travel during the busy holiday season. The NWS forecast predicts snowfall from the Rockies to the Middle Mississippi Valley, potentially affecting regions in the Central Appalachians and Interior New England in the upcoming days.

NWS representatives emphasize the risks associated with freezing temperatures, stating, “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, possibly damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

As the freeze watch remains in effect, residents across the affected areas are advised to take proactive measures to protect their property, animals, and personal safety against the cold weather and strong winds.