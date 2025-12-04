Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston residents are bracing for a cold, rainy day as temperatures drop and showers move in. Following a cold start to winter, a warm front was expected to bring a brief rise in temperatures today before another cold front arrives on Thursday.

The warmest temperature so far this month has reached 55 degrees, occurring just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Forecasts predict a rise of 10 to 15 degrees today, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s along the coast and lower 60s further inland.

Rain is anticipated to start this evening, particularly in the southwest, spreading across the area overnight. Meteorologists expect rainfall totals from 1 to 2 inches but caution that some localized areas could see higher amounts. Despite the rainfall, flooding does not appear to be a significant concern at the moment.

As the day progresses, temperatures will peak around 60 degrees on Thursday morning before gradually falling due to a cold air mass. Rain chances will remain elevated throughout the day, with lows dropping into the 40s by Thursday night.

This dreary weather pattern is expected to give way to a sunnier weekend. Saturday may begin with cloud cover but is likely to clear up, bringing high temperatures into the mid-60s. Nighttime lows will hover around 50 degrees.

As the week continues, meteorologists predict a return to pleasant weather with daytime highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for the beginning of next week, while rainfall potential remains low.

Houston’s residents are reminded that significant rain could accumulate by the end of the week, potentially totaling 4 inches in some areas, coinciding with the final day of a local fundraising effort.