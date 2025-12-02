News
Cold Weather Advisory Updated as Black Ice Forms in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Winter Weather Advisory for the Mid-South has been canceled, as all wintry precipitation has ended. Forecasters now warn of possible black ice forming on roadways due to temperatures that have already dropped below freezing.
Patches of black ice have been reported in northeast Arkansas. Instead of a Winter Weather Advisory, meteorologists have issued a Special Weather Statement to inform residents about the potential hazards mainly affecting northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and parts of northeast Tennessee.
Cold temperatures are expected to linger, with highs today only reaching the upper 30s. Although sunshine is predicted to return on Wednesday, officials remind drivers and pedestrians to remain cautious on the roads.
The next chance of rain could arrive late Thursday into Friday morning. Current weather models suggest a slim possibility of rain or freezing rain during this period, but those forecasts are still several days away.
Throughout the next week, temperatures are expected to remain below normal, causing continued concerns about icy conditions.
Residents are encouraged to download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts about breaking news in their neighborhoods.
