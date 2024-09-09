Connect with us

Cold Weather to Affect the UK Following Wet Weekend

14 hours ago

Cold Weather Uk

This week, a significant shift in weather patterns is expected across the United Kingdom, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures following a weekend of heavy rainfall.

After recent days where temperatures reached around 20 degrees Celsius, the forecast indicates that from Wednesday to Friday, the maximum temperatures are unlikely to exceed 15 degrees Celsius. Nighttime temperatures could drop to as low as 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

The arrival of cooler air from the Arctic is anticipated to usher in what has been described as the first autumn chill of the season. Meteorologist Craig Snell stated that cooler air will begin to influence the weather from Tuesday and continue through the week.

Due to the recent weather events, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as thunderstorms occurred in various regions over the weekend, particularly waking many Londoners to stormy conditions on Sunday morning.

Further slow-moving thunderstorms are forecasted, with the yellow warning set to remain in effect until 6 PM on Sunday. Authorities warned that updates to weather warnings may be issued if the situation escalates.

The forecast for the week ahead suggests that lines of fresh, cooler air will sweep across the nation, leading to unsettled weather characterized by showers, rain, and blustery winds.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for Orkney and Shetland with the potential for up to 80 millimeters of rain to fall between early Tuesday and late Tuesday evening.

Rachel Adams

