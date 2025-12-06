Cold Weather Breaks Before New Arctic Blast Arrives Next Week

CHICAGO, Ill. — A brief reprieve from winter’s chill is expected Saturday, but more frigid air is on the way next week. The current cold snap will ease slightly, with no record cold temperatures forecasted for the day.

Wind chills will make it feel cold in major cities, reaching the mid-20s in Chicago, mid-30s in New York City, and mid-40s in Washington D.C. Areas along the I-95 corridor from Washington D.C. to New York City experienced light snow overnight, but it only left a dusting in most spots.

Some locations in western New Jersey and from D.C. to Pennsylvania received up to half an inch of snow, leading to potential icy conditions for morning commuters. The temperatures today are warmer than Friday morning, although still cold.

A significant cold front will move in by Monday, sending temperatures near freezing again across the Midwest and Northeast, with lows potentially dipping below zero. In contrast, parts of the West may start breaking daily record highs next week as they warm up.

A quick-moving snowstorm is set to traverse the Dakotas and Nebraska on Saturday, pushing into Wisconsin and Illinois by Sunday. Heavy snow is expected in Iowa and southern Minnesota, where accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are forecasted, prompting a Winter Storm Warning for areas like Fort Dodge and Waterloo.

In the evening, places like Chicago and Milwaukee may also see snow, with totals reaching 3 to 4 inches. Meanwhile, areas from Montana to the Dakotas are forecasted to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow as the system moves east, though little snow is anticipated for the Northeast beyond typical lake-effect snow.

The Rockies will continue to receive significant snowfall this weekend, with some mountainous regions expecting over a foot of new snow. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across these areas as the colder air settles in.