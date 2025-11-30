Cold Weather Hits the Carolinas and Surrounding Regions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The cold weather has settled into the Carolinas, bringing winter-like conditions as holiday plans ramp up. Temperatures on Saturday started in the teens and 20s, gradually warming into the 30s and 40s in the afternoon.

Daytime highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 40s, with dry conditions prevalent except for a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures will hover above freezing for most areas, but mountain regions can expect dips below the freezing mark.

A cold front this weekend is anticipated to bring rain, especially to mountain communities. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Avery, Watauga, and Ashe Counties due to potential icing on roadways.

For Sunday, temperatures will increase to around 50 degrees with light showers expected throughout the day. Heavy rain is likely by Tuesday, driven by a new low-pressure system moving through the region. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest forecast as conditions develop.

People with outdoor holiday plans such as shopping and Christmas decorating may need to bundle up this weekend. The forecast suggests ongoing fluctuations in temperatures, making it essential to prepare for varying conditions.

Stay tuned for further weather updates from WBTV as the situation develops.