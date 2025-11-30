News
Cold Weather Hits the Carolinas and Surrounding Regions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The cold weather has settled into the Carolinas, bringing winter-like conditions as holiday plans ramp up. Temperatures on Saturday started in the teens and 20s, gradually warming into the 30s and 40s in the afternoon.
Daytime highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 40s, with dry conditions prevalent except for a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures will hover above freezing for most areas, but mountain regions can expect dips below the freezing mark.
A cold front this weekend is anticipated to bring rain, especially to mountain communities. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Avery, Watauga, and Ashe Counties due to potential icing on roadways.
For Sunday, temperatures will increase to around 50 degrees with light showers expected throughout the day. Heavy rain is likely by Tuesday, driven by a new low-pressure system moving through the region. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest forecast as conditions develop.
People with outdoor holiday plans such as shopping and Christmas decorating may need to bundle up this weekend. The forecast suggests ongoing fluctuations in temperatures, making it essential to prepare for varying conditions.
Stay tuned for further weather updates from WBTV as the situation develops. Weather alerts can be received by downloading the WBTV weather app or watching on Roku and Amazon Fire.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63