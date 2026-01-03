Cold Weather Shelters Open Amid Frigid Tampa Bay Temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. — As temperatures plunge into the 30s, local officials in the Tampa Bay area are opening emergency cold weather shelters to provide warmth and safety for those in need. The cold front is expected to affect Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties starting Tuesday evening.

Officials from Hillsborough County announced that shelters will welcome guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 30, unless they fill to capacity. The shelters cater primarily to adults, although a limited number of motel vouchers will be available for families with minor children on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals can register for the motel vouchers by calling (813) 209-1176.

In addition to Hillsborough County, shelters in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties will also open Tuesday evening and remain operational overnight as temperatures remain low. Hillsborough County officials have advised the public to consider using alternative arrangements with family and friends before seeking shelter due to high demand.

In Pinellas County, a partnership with the Homeless Leadership Alliance provides shelters that ensure food and supplies are available for those in need. Each adult shelter will provide basic necessities such as blankets and mats, and participants must check in by 8:30 p.m. for overnight accommodations.

As forecasts predict lows dropping into the high 20s, the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings and frost advisories across various counties. Residents are encouraged to take precautions such as bringing pets indoors and protecting fragile plants. The forecast indicates that temperatures may remain low through Thursday morning, January 1.

Local officials emphasized the importance of community support, inviting donations and volunteers to assist with cold weather shelter operations. A representative from Citrus County stated, “Our shelter is not just for the homeless, but for anyone in need of warmth.” The urgent response aims to keep all residents safe during this winter weather event.

Details of shelter operations vary, with specific hours and eligibility requirements in different counties. Residents are urged to stay updated through their local county resources for real-time shelter availability and changes.