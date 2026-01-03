News
Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
Hillsborough, Florida — As temperatures plunge in the greater Tampa Bay region, several counties have opened emergency shelters this week. The shelters aim to provide warmth for people without housing or adequate heating as freezing temperatures are expected.
Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are admitting only adults due to limited capacity. Families with children are advised to look for alternative arrangements, such as staying with friends or family. Hillsborough organizers emphasized the high demand for warmth and urged those in need to explore all options.
The Pinellas shelters, established through a partnership with the Homeless Leadership Alliance, not only offer a mat and blanket but also many provide meals and necessary supplies. For families with children, calling 211 can help find available shelter options.
In a Facebook post, Citrus County made it clear that their shelter is open to anyone requiring heat. “Our shelter is NOT just for the 800+ homeless individuals in Citrus County; we welcome ANYONE who needs heat, from those living in cars to homes without proper heating devices,” said a local organizer. They also noted that donations and volunteers are urgently needed.
The temperature drop was forecasted to start Tuesday and was expected to last through New Year’s Day. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday for several counties, including Levy and inland Citrus. Frost advisories apply to many surrounding areas, indicating low conditions in the low to mid-30s.
Residents are advised to remain indoors, shelter pets, and protect cold-sensitive plants during this cold spell. Hernando County officials recommend running pool pumps overnight to avoid equipment damage.
Hillsborough County shelters will open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday unless they reach capacity, while Pinellas County shelters will operate from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is providing free transportation to shelters during this time. Pasco County’s shelters will be open from 6 p.m. December 31 to 10 a.m. January 1.
Recent Posts
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation