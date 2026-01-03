Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region

Hillsborough, Florida — As temperatures plunge in the greater Tampa Bay region, several counties have opened emergency shelters this week. The shelters aim to provide warmth for people without housing or adequate heating as freezing temperatures are expected.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are admitting only adults due to limited capacity. Families with children are advised to look for alternative arrangements, such as staying with friends or family. Hillsborough organizers emphasized the high demand for warmth and urged those in need to explore all options.

The Pinellas shelters, established through a partnership with the Homeless Leadership Alliance, not only offer a mat and blanket but also many provide meals and necessary supplies. For families with children, calling 211 can help find available shelter options.

In a Facebook post, Citrus County made it clear that their shelter is open to anyone requiring heat. “Our shelter is NOT just for the 800+ homeless individuals in Citrus County; we welcome ANYONE who needs heat, from those living in cars to homes without proper heating devices,” said a local organizer. They also noted that donations and volunteers are urgently needed.

The temperature drop was forecasted to start Tuesday and was expected to last through New Year’s Day. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday for several counties, including Levy and inland Citrus. Frost advisories apply to many surrounding areas, indicating low conditions in the low to mid-30s.

Residents are advised to remain indoors, shelter pets, and protect cold-sensitive plants during this cold spell. Hernando County officials recommend running pool pumps overnight to avoid equipment damage.

Hillsborough County shelters will open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday unless they reach capacity, while Pinellas County shelters will operate from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is providing free transportation to shelters during this time. Pasco County’s shelters will be open from 6 p.m. December 31 to 10 a.m. January 1.