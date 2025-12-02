Cold Weather and Snow Expected in Cobb County This Week

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Cobb County residents can expect colder temperatures and possible snowfall this week, starting Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued alerts for hazardous weather, forecasting light freezing rain in higher elevations of northeast Georgia late Tuesday night.

On Sunday, November 30, 2025, the high temperature reached 48 degrees amid rainy conditions across the region. The forecast for Tuesday indicates mainly cloudy skies, with temperatures decreasing as a colder air mass moves in following a forecast shift.

The National Weather Service predicts light snow may fall early Wednesday morning and lead to more active weather throughout the day. Forecasters warn that the accumulation could affect morning commutes.

“We’re looking at a significant drop in temperatures,” said a spokesperson from the National Weather Service. “It’s important for residents to be prepared for the wintry mix that could occur in some areas.”

Current weather updates show temperatures in Marietta at 40°F with a chance of showers before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will vary from east to northwest, introducing a chill that could make the air feel even colder.

As the colder weather approaches Thursday, temperatures may drop into the 30s overnight. Looking ahead, residents should brace for more winter-like conditions with potential snow showers expected later in the week.