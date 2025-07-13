Coldplay Plays Third Show at Toronto’s New Rogers Stadium

TORONTO, Canada — Coldplay kicked off the second of their four concerts at Rogers Stadium on July 8, making it the venue’s third overall concert since opening. The stadium, which holds 50,000 fans, is situated in the north end of Toronto.

During the first two shows, frontman Chris Martin had critical remarks about the venue, calling it a “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere” on the first night and a “very bizarre stadium a million miles from Earth” on the second. Martin joked, “We are solely testing the premise, ‘If you build it, they will come,'” while introducing the song “The Scientist” on the piano.

The criticism, albeit playful, has not been ideal for the stadium’s image. Fans have voiced complaints regarding moving seats, insufficient water stations, and lengthy exit times. The venue responded by adding more staff to assist with crowd control and implementing flashing red and green lights to ease congestion at the nearby Downsview public transit station.

Despite these issues, the secluded location added to the atmosphere of the concert, enhancing the sense of immersion that Coldplay’s celestial-themed Music of the Spheres World Tour intends to create. The spectacular production set a majestic tone for the evening.

This performance marked Coldplay’s 203rd show on what is considered the best-selling and highest-grossing rock tour to date. Martin described earlier shows in the tour as merely “rehearsals” for Toronto fans. Fans witnessed a meticulously timed display of fireworks and confetti as the show built to a climax.

Among the crowd were attendees holding flags from various countries, including Brazil, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Finland, and India. Martin expressed appreciation for the diverse audience and emphasized the event’s unifying spirit, stating, “We welcome all people.” He acknowledged the significance of both Palestinian and Israeli flags being present.

Throughout the night, Martin emphasized messages of unity and love, suggesting that conflicts can be overcome. He noted that the concert marked the first time that 50,004 people, including the band members, gathered in one space. Martin encouraged fans to connect with each other during a rendition of “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Coldplay is set to play two more shows at Rogers Stadium on July 11 and 12 as part of their ongoing tour.