Coldplay Returns to Gillette Stadium for Sold-Out Concerts

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Coldplay is set to perform two sold-out concerts at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, starting at 6 p.m. This marks the band’s return to the iconic venue for the first time in nearly a decade.

Part of their record-breaking “Music of the Spheres” tour, which began in March 2022, Coldplay has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. After announcing their first date for July 15, the band quickly added a second show due to high demand.

The Foxborough concerts will feature support from artists Ayra Starr and Elyanna, among others. Attendees can expect to hear a mix of hits from their newest album, “Moon Music,” along with timeless favorites like “Yellow” and “Fix You.” The performances will boast stunning visuals, including lasers and fireworks.

Parking lots at Gillette Stadium will open at 2 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Due to the expected large crowd, attendees are advised to arrange alternate transportation as the MBTA’s special event trains are fully booked.

Following the Massachusetts concerts, Coldplay will continue their tour with stops in Madison, Nashville, and Miami, before heading to the U.K. for shows at Craven Park and Wembley Stadium.

For those unable to catch the 2025 shows, Coldplay is scheduled to return to the U.S. in 2026 for a special performance at MetLife Stadium during a FIFA World Cup event. A complete list of tour dates is available on the band’s official website.