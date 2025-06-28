Cole McKinney Selected by Sharks in NHL Draft’s Second Round

Los Angeles, CA — Cole McKinney, a center from Michigan, was picked by the San Jose Sharks as the 53rd overall selection in the NHL draft on Saturday. This marks a significant accomplishment for McKinney, who is joining a Wolverines team that is making its mark in the draft.

McKinney led the U.S. National Team Development Program last season with 61 points in 60 games, showcasing his skills and readiness for the professional level. Analysts have noted that McKinney, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, demonstrates a style of play reminiscent of current NHL stars Dylan Larkin and Matty Beniers.

Chris Peters, an NHL prospects analyst with FloHockey, ranked McKinney as the 32nd overall prospect in the draft, emphasizing the value San Jose is getting with this selection. “I think that he has real good two-way sense. He’s a hard worker and has skill,” Peters stated. “He was one of the NTDP’s best players this year down the stretch.”

McKinney is expected to play a key role in the upcoming season for the Wolverines under head coach Brandon Naurato, likely taking on one of the center positions on the team. The Wolverines look to make history this year by potentially tying or breaking their program’s record of seven players selected in a single draft.

In addition to McKinney, Michigan’s Will Horcoff was picked in the first round by the Pittsburgh Penguins, while other incoming freshman Malcolm Spence is also slated to enter the draft, adding to the Wolverines’ impressive roster of talent available this year.