Cole Palmer Faces Legal Challenge Over Trademark of Goal Celebration

LONDON, England — Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has filed to trademark his famous “shivering” goal celebration and nickname, but his application has hit a snag.

The French winery Château Palmer is opposing his trademark, claiming rights over the name since it was established in 1814. The winery’s objection arises because they produce a wine named after their estate, which predates Palmer’s football career.

Palmer’s team seeks to protect the celebration and nickname to boost his brand by marketing merchandise such as trainers, cologne, and drinks. However, legal experts believe the legal battle could become a lengthy process as the Intellectual Property Office will now evaluate arguments from both parties.

Château Palmer is pushing back, asserting they have a longstanding commitment to their identity and brand. Their legal representation argues that the winery has been selling wine for 139 years before Palmer even made his debut in football.

The irony of the situation lies in a wine from Château Palmer being named “Alter Ego,” which reflects the duality of Palmer’s public persona as a player. Both sides will await the IPO’s decision.

Palmer is not the first player to face hurdles in branding. High-profile athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé are examples of players who have successfully trademarked elements of their careers to fend off potential imitators.

This dispute showcases the evolving nature of sports branding as players increasingly seek to monetize their images and unique traits, leading to potential conflicts over ownership.