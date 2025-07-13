Sports
Cole Palmer Rides Scooter in Times Square Before Club World Cup Final
New York City, NY — Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer surprised fans while riding a scooter through Times Square on July 13, 2025, just one day before the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.
The 21-year-old British player was seen enjoying the sights and sounds of the bustling city. His casual ride drew attention from onlookers, many of whom recognized the rising star from the Premier League club.
Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City, seemed to embrace the city’s vibrant atmosphere while preparing for the high-stakes match. The Club World Cup final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 14.
Fans took to social media to share photos and videos of Palmer, sparking excitement and chatter about how the young talent will perform in the upcoming game. Chelsea hopes to secure a win after a remarkable journey to the final.
This light-hearted moment comes as Chelsea aims for international glory against a formidable PSG team featuring superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.
Recent Posts
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial
- Rivian Faces New Challenges Amid Subsidy Changes
- Menendez Brothers Secure Legal Win Ahead of Parole Hearing
- Storm Risks Rise in the Triad with Potential for Heavy Rain
- Active ETFs Surge in 2025 with New Strategies and Record Inflows
- Floodgate Operations Begin on Highland Lakes Amid Storm Warnings
- Powell Defends Fed Renovation Amid Trump Administration Criticism
- Trump Faces Revolt from MAGA Supporters Over Epstein Findings
- Barcelona Signs 19-Year-Old Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen
- Protests in Kenya Turn Deadly, At Least 31 Killed in Clashes
- Gold Prices Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty
- Plug Power Secures New Contract, Shares Spike Despite Struggles
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Surge to Over $760 Million Amid Market Recovery
- Bastille Day Brings Mountain Showdown at Tour de France Stage 10
- ICE Issues New Memo Allowing Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
- Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Absence in ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel
- New York Times Strands Game Offers Daily Word Challenges
- New Zealand’s Finn Allen Injured Before T20 Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
- Czech National Bank Invests in Coinbase and Palantir in Q2