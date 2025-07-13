Cole Palmer Rides Scooter in Times Square Before Club World Cup Final

New York City, NY — Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer surprised fans while riding a scooter through Times Square on July 13, 2025, just one day before the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old British player was seen enjoying the sights and sounds of the bustling city. His casual ride drew attention from onlookers, many of whom recognized the rising star from the Premier League club.

Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City, seemed to embrace the city’s vibrant atmosphere while preparing for the high-stakes match. The Club World Cup final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 14.

Fans took to social media to share photos and videos of Palmer, sparking excitement and chatter about how the young talent will perform in the upcoming game. Chelsea hopes to secure a win after a remarkable journey to the final.

This light-hearted moment comes as Chelsea aims for international glory against a formidable PSG team featuring superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.