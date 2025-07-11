Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Summer League Star

Las Vegas, NV – In the bustling atmosphere of the Summer League, Cole Swider is making a name for himself as a potential key player for the Los Angeles Lakers. With fans excited about Bronny James in his second year, Swider has quietly emerged as a hidden gem.

After spending significant time in the G League and brief appearances in the NBA, Swider has found his stride during the Summer League. In his debut, he scored 24 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and hit 6 three-pointers at an impressive 70% shooting. He followed that performance with another strong showing, scoring 20 points with the same high shooting percentage.

What makes Swider stand out is his exceptional shooting ability. The 6-foot-9 forward boasts a striking 45.5% accuracy from three-point range over the last three seasons in the G League. This skill is precisely what the Lakers need as they build around their key players, aiming to create better spacing on offense.

Swider’s knack for stretching defenses could be indispensable for the Lakers. He can stand at the arc, catch and shoot, punishing defenses that leave him open. Coupled with the playmaking prowess of stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Swider could provide a crucial scoring spark off the bench.

With support from former elite shooter J.J. Redick, who is now part of the Lakers coaching staff, Swider is learning the nuances of maximizing his shooting talent. Redick understands what it takes to thrive beyond the arc in the NBA, and his mentorship could help refine Swider’s skills further.

Given his early success, Swider is making a compelling case to remain with the Lakers. If he continues to perform well in the Summer League, he could solidify his spot on the roster as a critical contributor to the team’s future.