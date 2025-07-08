Sports
Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Defeat Heat, Spurs and Warriors Impress Youth
Las Vegas, NV – Cole Swider continued his impressive performance as part of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Summer League team, finishing 7-for-10 from the field for a second consecutive game. On Sunday, he scored 20 points, helping the Lakers secure a victory over the Miami Heat.
The 26-year-old forward primarily showcased his mid-range shooting skills, proving to be an asset inside the arc. Swider also maintained a low turnover rate throughout nearly 60 minutes of play, recording only three turnovers.
Other notable performances came from the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic doubleheader. Warriors guard Jones-Garcia demonstrated scoring efficiency, netting 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting against the Spurs. His offensive versatility, combined with a struggle with turnovers, raises interest among potential suitors.
Meanwhile, undrafted guard LJ Cryer shined for the Warriors as well, scoring 19 points, including five 3-pointers, in under 23 minutes after a modest game the previous day.
In a separate match at the Salt Lake Summer League, Brice Sensabaugh starred for the Utah Jazz, scoring a record 37 points in a narrow 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 6-foot-6 swingman showcased his scoring ability, shooting 9-for-14 overall and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc.
On the opposing side, GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 27 points, but his attempt to force overtime fell short as his foot was on the line during a crucial shot. The Thunder also secured a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, with players Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell contributing significantly.
The Salt Lake Summer League continues with more action this week, while the Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on July 10.
