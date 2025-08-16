Sports
Cole Young Shines in Late-Inning Situations for Mariners
SEATTLE, WA — Cole Young, the Seattle Mariners‘ rookie infielder, continues to impress in his first MLB season. As of August 12, 2025, Young has accumulated a 1.1 bWAR, ranking him among the top 25 rookies. Although he is not considered a front-runner for Rookie of the Year, his performance has certainly been commendable.
Young’s strong suit is his consistency rather than flashy power. He has crafted a reputation for making productive at-bats, showcasing skills that include long plate appearances and smart base running. In the late innings, Young has elevated his game even further, making significant contributions when it matters most.
In the first three innings of the game, Young hits around .300 with 11 hits over nearly 50 at-bats. However, it is in innings seven through nine where his productivity skyrockets. He has recorded 16 hits and boasts a .441 on-base percentage in these critical moments. His ability to walk as often as he strikes out indicates a mature approach at the plate.
“I think he puts up a good at-bat every time,” said Mariners manager Dan Wilson. “Later in the game, he’s really able to put the bat on the ball and drive it. We’ve seen him hit a lot of line drives to that right-center area.” Young’s disciplined approach against various pitchers, including relievers, highlights his keen sense of timing and pitch recognition.
Young’s prowess has recently been showcased in high-pressure situations, such as during an August 1 game against Texas, where he earned a crucial walk after battling through a 12-pitch at-bat against veteran pitcher Jack Leiter Jr. This at-bat shifted the momentum in favor of the Mariners, leading to a win.
Despite Young’s successes, improvements are needed in other areas. He struggles against finesse pitchers, and specific adjustments regarding pitch selection could bolster his performance further. Nevertheless, his ability to maintain solid plate discipline is a substantial asset.
As the season unfolds, Young’s contributions will be vital in the Mariners’ quest for postseason success. “He just continues to mature before our eyes,” Wilson added. “That’s only going to help us down the stretch.”
