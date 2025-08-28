Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis

NEW YORK, USA — Coleman Wong became the first player from Hong Kong to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, achieving this historic feat at the US Open on August 27, 2025.

Wong, who is currently ranked No. 173 in the ATP rankings, defeated his opponent in a tightly contested match. “I’m trying to come down a little bit, but it’s a big moment for me, and also for my family and for Hong Kong people,” said Wong, visibly emotional after the win.

Wong, just 21 years old, expressed his preliminary feelings about competing at such a high level. “I’ve been playing four matches already on these courts and I have had amazing support from the fans,” he added, highlighting the strength of local support.

Reflecting on his expectations, Wong emphasized the challenges of professional tennis, stating, “To be honest, it’s not easy. Everyone has their ups and downs, especially tennis players. I just need to keep believing.”

Wong’s success followed Emma Raducanu‘s inspirational victory in 2021, serving as a potential motivator for the young player. He aims to continue building on this success as he progresses through the tournament.

“This is where I want to be,” Wong stated. “This tournament is a tennis player’s dream, and it is for me as well. I just want to keep going and see what I can do here.” The crowd’s support and Wong’s determination may pave the way for further achievements.