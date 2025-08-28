Sports
Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
NEW YORK, USA — Coleman Wong became the first player from Hong Kong to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, achieving this historic feat at the US Open on August 27, 2025.
Wong, who is currently ranked No. 173 in the ATP rankings, defeated his opponent in a tightly contested match. “I’m trying to come down a little bit, but it’s a big moment for me, and also for my family and for Hong Kong people,” said Wong, visibly emotional after the win.
Wong, just 21 years old, expressed his preliminary feelings about competing at such a high level. “I’ve been playing four matches already on these courts and I have had amazing support from the fans,” he added, highlighting the strength of local support.
Reflecting on his expectations, Wong emphasized the challenges of professional tennis, stating, “To be honest, it’s not easy. Everyone has their ups and downs, especially tennis players. I just need to keep believing.”
Wong’s success followed Emma Raducanu‘s inspirational victory in 2021, serving as a potential motivator for the young player. He aims to continue building on this success as he progresses through the tournament.
“This is where I want to be,” Wong stated. “This tournament is a tennis player’s dream, and it is for me as well. I just want to keep going and see what I can do here.” The crowd’s support and Wong’s determination may pave the way for further achievements.
Recent Posts
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City
- Massive Job Fair Set for Thursday in Sunrise
- CoreWeave Stock Boosted by Positive Analyst Ratings Amid AI Growth
- Mega Hawlucha Set to Debut in Upcoming Pokémon Legends Game