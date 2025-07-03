Colin Allred Launches Senate Bid After Close Loss to Ted Cruz

DALLAS — Former Texas congressman Colin Allred announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, looking to secure a seat held by Republican John Cornyn, who is facing a primary challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

This new campaign comes just seven months after Allred lost to Senator Ted Cruz by nearly 9 percentage points in one of the nation’s most expensive Senate races. Allred’s 2024 challenge saw over $130 million in Democratic spending but ultimately did not break the GOP’s hold on Texas.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Allred positioned himself as a champion for average Texans. “I get it. Real change might feel impossible,” he said, adding, “But I’m not giving up.” Allred is the first major Democrat to enter the 2026 race, which many party members see as a critical opportunity to end a 30-year drought in statewide elections.

Allred’s previous campaign emphasized his moderate stance on issues, particularly reproductive rights. He found support among Texas women who faced pregnancy complications after the state’s stringent abortion laws were enacted. However, he faced criticism for his strategy, which some felt lacked robust grassroots engagement.

Despite his loss, Allred previously flipped a Republican district to secure a seat in Congress in 2018. He spent four seasons playing linebacker in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted out of Baylor University.

As Allred enters the race, the backdrop includes potential GOP shifts, with Cornyn and Paxton vying for a dominant position. Notably, former Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke, who narrowly missed unseating Cruz in 2018, has not ruled out a run.

The landscape remains uncertain as former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will loom over the Republican primary. Recently, Trump stated he would announce his decision regarding endorsements later this year.