Colin Cowherd Reveals Blazin’ 5 NFL Picks for 2025 Season

NEW YORK, NY — Colin Cowherd unveiled his first Blazin’ 5 picks for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Among his selections, Cowherd stated that the New York Giants will cover the spread against the Washington Commanders. Additionally, he predicts the New York Jets will spoil Aaron Rodgers‘ much-anticipated return.

In a packed weekend of NFL action, Cowherd also backed the Seattle Seahawks to defend their home field again. His confident predictions come as fans are eager for the new season to kick off.

This year marks a significant change for former NFL player J.J. Watt, who has transitioned into broadcasting after retiring last year. Watt joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst and made his debut as a color commentator during a game featuring the Steelers on Sunday, alongside Ian Eagle.

Fans quickly noticed Watt’s new look, including a hairstyle change from his traditional crew cut, which CBS described as ‘feathered and lethal.’ His brother, T.J. Watt, currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding another layer of family dynamics to his new role.

Watt expressed his excitement about returning to the NFL atmosphere, stating, ‘There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day.’ He emphasized his eagerness to work with Ian Eagle, reflecting on the thrill of being back in the game setting.

During his NFL career, J.J. Watt played for the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, recording an impressive 114.5 sacks and earning the Defensive Player of the Year title three times.