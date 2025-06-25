Colin Farrell Tests Transformation in Starbucks for ‘The Penguin’

BURBANK, California — Colin Farrell recently ventured into a Starbucks to test his transformation for the role of Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the upcoming HBO series “The Penguin.” At a For Your Consideration (FYC) event, Farrell described how he wore heavy prosthetics and a padded costume, making him nearly unrecognizable.

“During our initial makeup test, we headed to Starbucks,” Farrell said. The actor even ordered his coffee using Oz’s New York accent and mimicked his character’s distinct limp. Surprisingly, Farrell noted the lack of public reaction: “Nothing happened. I thought people might stare a bit more. It seems we’re all starers,” he remarked.

Farrell recalled his astonishment the first time he saw himself fully transformed by prosthetics designer Mike Marino for “The Batman.” He compared his reaction to that of a cat seeing its reflection for the first time, admitting, “I never fully got used to seeing that image in the mirror.” This memorable transformation took place on the Warner Bros. lot, which Farrell marked as one of the most thrilling days of his 25-year career.

The FYC event featured Q&A panels and a screening of the series finale. Participants included Marino, showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and directors Craig Zobel and Helen Shaver, among others. Attendees enjoyed New York-themed treats such as hot dogs and cannoli.

During the event, Farrell discussed Oz’s tragic backstory, revealing a childhood incident where he accidentally caused his brothers’ deaths by locking them in a sewer during a storm. He rationalized Oz’s actions by stating, “He’s not an architectural engineer. I don’t think he knew the water was going to rise.”

Despite his justifications, Farrell acknowledged the gravity of Oz’s actions, stating, “Yeah, I’m still trying to justify him. There’s no doubt his brothers are no longer in the world because of what he did. But he was just a really complex character.”

The finale sparked discussions, particularly regarding the death of Oz’s young protégé, Vic, played by Rhenzy Feliz. Feliz humorously noted the audience’s upset reaction to his character’s death: “Yeah, I saw the tweets. People were upset.” In response, Deidre O’Connell added a humorous comment about his character’s competency: “But he’s not an architectural engineer!”

Farrell accepted the inevitability of Vic’s fate, saying, “I knew how that one was gonna work out.” Feliz expressed relief that his character’s death evoked strong reactions from viewers, reassuring him that they deeply cared. Farrell emphasized Vic’s role as the moral center of the series. Reflecting on filming the scene, Farrell shared his emotional turmoil: “When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh God, is that a bridge too far?’ I was in an awful funk on set that night.”

LeFranc remarked on the emotional impact, stating, “Everyone loved Victor. Our whole crew… we were all tearing up and horrified. It’s so painful and the two of them that night were so exceptional in that scene because it’s actually a lovely moment before Oz does what he does.”