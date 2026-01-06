Colin Mochrie Postpones Comedy Shows After Emergency Eye Surgery

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Comedian Colin Mochrie will miss several upcoming shows due to a medical emergency concerning his eye. The 68-year-old star of the improvisational TV show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ announced on Friday that he is undergoing surgery for a detached retina.

Mochrie shared the news on social media, expressing regret for the inconvenience to fans. “I’ve been diagnosed with a detached retina. My doctors have advised that I need to rest and recover before returning to the stage,” he wrote. His upcoming performances with hypnotist Asad Mecci in Niagara Falls scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

“We understand this news is disappointing for those who were looking forward to the performances, and we truly appreciate your understanding,” the statement from Mochrie and Mecci read. They are currently working to reschedule the canceled shows.

Mochrie was also set to perform a reunion show with Brad Sherwood on January 9 in Walnut Creek, California. It remains unclear if he will be able to make that performance, which precedes a tour in Florida and Illinois later in January.

Retinal detachment can lead to serious vision problems if not treated promptly. According to medical experts, it occurs when the retina peels away from its underlying layer of support tissue.

The comedian remains optimistic, stating he looks forward to returning to the stage soon. “Colin is incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes,” the statement added. “He looks forward to being back on stage and sharing many more laughs with all of you in the near future.”