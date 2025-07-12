Entertainment
Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’ Movie Gets New Release Date
LOS ANGELES, CA — Amazon MGM Studios has officially rescheduled the release date of the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s novel, ‘Verity.’ Originally set for May 15, 2026, the movie will now hit theaters on October 2, 2026.
The thriller, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson. Lowen is hired as a ghostwriter for the famous author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Hathaway, under mysterious circumstances that lead her to uncover chilling autobiographical notes.
In a genre fast becoming a launchpad for female-led stories, the first weekend of October has historically been successful for similar thrillers. Notable past releases include ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘The Girl on the Train,’ which opened with $37.5 million and $24.5 million, respectively.
Along with Hathaway and Johnson, the film features Josh Hartnett as Verity’s husband, Jeremy. Supporting actors include Ismael Cruz Córdova and Brady Wagner. The film’s screenplay, adapted by Nick Antosca, collaborated with previous writers, including Lauren Levine and Hillary Seitz.
The release of ‘Verity’ will coincide with another major project, an untitled film starring Tom Cruise, which is set to be released on the same day. This competition adds further excitement to an already crowded fall movie season.
‘Verity’ follows the studio’s success with films based on Hoover’s works, such as ‘It Ends With Us,’ which grossed over $351 million worldwide. With the upcoming release, Hoover’s fanbase is expected to turn out in droves to theaters.
As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, especially after the film’s trailer was initially showcased at CinemaCon in April.
