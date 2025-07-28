College Football’s Best and Worst Alternate Uniforms Revealed

ESPN reports from Bristol, Connecticut — As the 2025 college football season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the latest in alternate uniforms. These creative designs captivate fans, despite some being tucked away in storage.

Since 2000, alternate uniforms have become a staple of college football culture. Some designs have emerged as beloved classics, while others are considered missteps. A recent examination categorized the best, worst, and quirkiest uniforms from the last 25 years.

Among notable selections for the best alternate uniforms are the 2019 simplistic throwback and the 2023 homage to the Oilers. The Miami Vice-inspired design from 2024 was also featured prominently. These selections highlight distinct colors and thoughtful design.

Not every creative vision translates well into a uniform. The 2017 Gator-print and neon green looks from 2019 elicited mixed reviews. Other entries fell flat, such as the overly simplistic throwbacks from 2009, which failed to resonate.

Helmets play a crucial role in a uniform’s success. Some innovative concepts were showcased, including the Big Red helmet from 2024 and the rose-themed edition from 2022. Schools often draw from local or state influences, as seen in alternates inspired by state flags.

A unique trend has emerged with space-themed uniforms. Recent designs like Space U from 2023 and those honoring astronauts show a new direction in college football uniforms.

Meaningful narratives often add depth to uniform choices. The Eagles’ red bandana series honors Welles Crowther, a Boston College alum heroically lost on 9/11. UAB’s Children’s Harbor jerseys, featuring patients’ names instead of players’, form a heartwarming tradition.

Oregon stands out as the primary innovator in uniforms, producing an astonishing variety of combinations over the years. Similarly, Notre Dame has embraced unique promotional strategies, often tying uniforms to popular movie themes.

Finally, the annual Army–Navy game continues to feature remarkable alternate designs, reflecting attention to detail and tradition.

Virginia Tech also provided a memorable moment in alternate uniform history when players had to wear Georgia Tech jerseys during a 2007 game due to missing gear. This unexpected twist turned into a notable story.