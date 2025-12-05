Sports
College Football Championship Previews: Exciting Matchups Ahead
ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2025 college football championship weekend is set to showcase thrilling matchups across various conferences, each with significant playoff implications.
This season has seen its fair share of coaching changes, including Lane Kiffin‘s move from Ole Miss to LSU. More recently, Bob Chesney left James Madison to take the head coaching position at UCLA. Such moves are common in this high-stakes sport as programs seek to solidify their future.
James Madison, currently ranked 19th with an 11-1 record, will face Troy at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Dukes, who boast a strong defensive unit, look to claim a playoff berth with a win and a Virginia loss. They face a Troy team that aims to become the first to win the Sun Belt Championship three times. Recent statistics show JMU leading in multiple defensive categories, while Troy struggles with running the ball.
In Conference USA, Kennesaw State (9-3) takes on Jacksonville State (8-4) at 7 p.m. on CBSSN. Although Jacksonville holds the title of defending champions after beating Kennesaw earlier this season, the Owls aim for redemption in this first-ever championship appearance.
The American Conference features a rematch between No. 20 North Texas (11-1) and No. 21 Tulane (10-2) at 8 p.m. on ABC. North Texas leads the FBS in total offense, while Tulane seeks to defend its conference title.
The Mountain West Championship, airing at 8 p.m. on FOX, will see UNLV (10-2) face Boise State (8-4). Boise has a celebrated history in title matchups, while UNLV aims for its first conference championship win.
Saturday’s Big 12 showdown features No. 5 Texas Tech (11-1) battling No. 11 BYU (11-1) at noon on ABC. Both teams look to solidify their playoff positions. Texas Tech’s strong offense meets BYU’s determined defense, setting the stage for an engaging contest.
In the Mid-American Conference, Western Michigan (8-4) plays Miami (OH) (7-5) at noon on ESPN. Miami’s experience in championship games will be tested against a Western Michigan team eager for a title since 2016.
Later, at 4 p.m. on ABC, No. 3 Georgia (11-1) faces No. 10 Alabama (10-2) in the SEC Championship. With Alabama’s recent mastery over Georgia, this matchup could determine both playoff formations.
Finally, at 8 p.m. on FOX, No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) will take on No. 2 Indiana (12-0) in the Big Ten Championship. A historic meeting, both teams seek to uphold their perfect records and claim glory in the conference.
With numerous stakes on the line, fans can anticipate an electrifying weekend of football.
