College Football Draft Prospects To Watch This Season

Penn State, USA – As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, college football scouts are closely monitoring key players who could impact their teams’ draft preparations. This season, fan favorites like Penn State’s Drew Allar and Texas’ Arch Manning are in the spotlight, as they aim to demonstrate their skills to NFL scouts.

Allar, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 235 pounds, enters his senior season at Penn State with expectations of producing results amid mixed evaluations from talent evaluators. He completed 66.5% of passes last season, showing potential for higher numbers this year as he develops in head coach Andy Kotelnicki’s scheme. An NFC director of scouting noted, “I think he has what it takes, but he has to be more consistent in big games.”

In Texas, Manning, the highly touted sophomore quarterback, faces similar challenges as he has only attempted 95 passes in two seasons. However, scouts have praised his throw mechanics, suggesting he could be ready for a breakout season if he delivers solid performances. “He has the framework of a pro-ready quarterback,” remarked an NFL analyst.

Clemson‘s Avieon Terrell, a cornerback expected to make a splash this season, is another name to watch. After performing admirably last year with two interceptions and 12 passes defended, Terrell has established himself as a top prospect and is looking to maintain his upward trajectory.

Georgia’s linebacker CJ Allen also garners attention with his impressive 76 tackles last season. He is seen as a potential first-round pick due to his aggressive playing style and smart positioning. As Allen refines his game further, scouts are eager to see how he navigates season matches.

Each of these athletes has the potential to rise in the draft ranks by proving their abilities in the upcoming college football season. The spotlight will shine on them as they vie for a chance to showcase their skills and make an impact in the professional league.