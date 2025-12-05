College Football’s Early Signing Period Begins with High Stakes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The early signing period for college football is here, running from December 3-5. This crucial time sees programs across the country finalize their recruiting classes with many top prospects still making big decisions.

As of Monday, fewer than ten of ESPN’s top 300 prospects remain uncommitted. Programs like Georgia and Vanderbilt are in a fierce competition for these players, especially for five-star quarterback recruit, who is set to make a significant choice soon.

Vanderbilt signed head coach Clark Lea to a six-year extension after a successful 10-2 regular season and is now intensifying efforts to flip top recruit Curtis, a Nashville native and Georgia commitment. According to a source close to Curtis’ recruitment, “We’ll see what happens,” signaling the suspense surrounding this decision.

Curtis has maintained consistent communications with Georgia’s offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, suggesting he may stick with the Bulldogs despite Vanderbilt’s push. Curtis is expected to finalize his decision by December 5 and will end his high school career at the state title game on Thursday.

Meanwhile, other schools like Penn State have faced challenges amid coaching changes. The Nittany Lions have lost several commitments since firing James Franklin in October, leaving them in a tough position as signing day approaches.

As the signing window begins, prospects like defensive end Jordan Carter and safety Bralan Womack face pressing decisions as they evaluate their recruitment avenues, with multiple schools vying for their signatures. The ongoing coaching carousel adds further complexity to the recruiting landscape.

No matter where these recruits choose to sign, the outcome will undoubtedly shape the college football scene for the upcoming years. Recruiting sessions like this are critical for building strong programs capable of competing at the highest levels.