College Football Kickoff: Top Matches Set for Week 1

CLEMSON, S.C. — The 2025 college football season officially kicks off this weekend with a packed schedule featuring 22 games, including notable matchups among top-25 teams. The first week of play, running from Thursday through Monday, will showcase several thrilling contests leading to early College Football Playoff implications.

Highlighted games include the No. 1 Texas Longhorns taking on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. This game marks a rematch from the previous year’s Cotton Bowl, with both teams viewed as serious National Championship contenders.

In addition to the Texas-Ohio State game, other ranked matchups include No. 9 Alabama against No. 4 Florida State and No. 8 LSU facing off with No. 3 Clemson. Alabama coach Nick Saban noted the challenges of opening the season against a competitive opponent, as Florida State has struggled recently but is looking to build momentum.

This year’s Week 1 is unique, as it will feature unprecedented matchups between three teams ranked in the top 10. According to statistics, this is the most competitive start to a season yet, breaking previous records.

Fans can expect to see significant action, with games set to air on major networks including ESPN, FOX, and Peacock. The betting landscape shows the Nittany Lions at No. 2 heavily favored against Nevada by 44.5 points, while Georgia stands at a 39.5-point favorite over Marshall.

As teams gear up for the season, insights from analysts suggest that while Week 1 predictions can be tricky due to player changes, established programs like Alabama and Texas are poised for strong performances. Analysts project a strong possibility of these teams covering their spreads.

Texas, bolstered by confidence in their quarterback, is looking to start the season off strong, hoping to establish dominance in the rankings. Meanwhile, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed excitement for hosting LSU, emphasizing the exposure their matchup will receive on national television.

With a mix of returning players and newcomers, week one promises compelling storylines to unfold across college football, making it an exciting time for fans and teams alike.