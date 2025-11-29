College Football Playoff Rankings Updated Ahead of Week 14 Matchups

ATHENS, Ga. — The College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee released its fourth top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, maintaining Georgia at No. 4 as the regular season nears its conclusion.

This ranking is crucial as teams prepare for the final week of games before the official CFP bracket is unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 7. Georgia, with a record of 10-1, looks strong with a recent victory over Charlotte, 35-3.

The top of the rankings sees Ohio State leading with an unbeaten record of 11-0, followed by Indiana and Texas A&M, both also 11-0. The rankings reflect a combination of team performance and the committee’s criteria for playoff selections.

The upcoming matchups in the first round of the playoffs include No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Oregon, No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss, and No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma. The top four teams, which receive byes into the quarterfinals, are Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

Georgia’s next game is critical as they face rival Georgia Tech, currently ranked No. 23, on Friday, Nov. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This game presents an opportunity for Georgia to further secure its playoff position.

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart emphasized respect for their upcoming opponent, stating, “Just a lot of respect for the way they play the game.” With their current strength and a favorable ranking, the Bulldogs are aiming for a solid performance in their next game.

The committee will reveal its penultimate rankings next week, adding intrigue to an already competitive playoff landscape. The anticipation continues as teams jockey for position leading into championship weekend.