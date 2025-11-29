College Football Playoff Rankings Spark Debate Ahead of Rivalry Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the college football season nears its conclusion, the debate over the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings intensifies. With Rivalry Week on the horizon, the selection committee faces pressure to finalize their top rankings. Currently, teams such as Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas A&M remain in the top five.

At the center of the controversy are teams like Notre Dame and Miami, both tied in records but evaluated differently by the committee. While the Irish currently rank higher, critics point to Miami’s head-to-head win earlier this season. Hunter Yurachek, chair of the selection committee, stated that Notre Dame is deemed a ‘complete team’ and has consistently been positioned favorably in the rankings.

Meanwhile, the stakes are high for teams aspiring to make playoff appearances. Four teams, including Texas A&M and Ole Miss, prepare for crucial matchups, with A&M looking to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship. In contrast, Miami must win against Pitt and hope for favorable outcomes elsewhere to maintain its playoff hopes.

Bigger questions loom about the rationale behind the rankings. Despite strong showings, teams like BYU and Tulane have been overlooked. Critics argue that the committee’s focus on past performances can undermine teams that demonstrate growth and potential in the current season.

As the final weekend of games approaches, both teams and fans are left wondering how pivotal programming like Rivalry Week will impact final rankings. The selection committee’s decisions will soon determine the playoff landscape as they gear up for the last rankings of the season on Dec. 7.